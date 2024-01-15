First Horizon (FHN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect First Horizon to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $13.67 on Monday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

