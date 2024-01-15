First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $17,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $59.83. 975,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,278. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

