First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FPF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Insider Activity at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $247,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $576,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 661,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

