First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FPF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Insider Activity at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 661,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares in the last quarter.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
