First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Boosted by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.8% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.49. 433,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

