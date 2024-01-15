First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Lifted by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 1.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. 625,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

