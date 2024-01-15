Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,736,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

