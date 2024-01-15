FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Up 54.4% in December

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 270.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp Price Performance

FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. FNCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About FNCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.