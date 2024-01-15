Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $71.88 on Thursday. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.08.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.