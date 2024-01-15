Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Short Interest Down 40.3% in December

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.88. 716,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,867. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.08. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $64,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

