Fractal Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 574.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,327 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of NGL Energy Partners worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,937,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,329,041 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 1,144,400 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

NGL Energy Partners stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.28. 247,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

