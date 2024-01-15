Fractal Investments LLC Has $24.37 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up 5.0% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $24,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.82. 909,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

