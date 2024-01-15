Fractal Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,508,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,886,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Performance

NYSE KNF traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNF shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knife River

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.