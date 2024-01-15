Fractal Investments LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Fractal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.04. 496,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,622. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

