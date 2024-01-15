Fractal Investments LLC Takes $12.47 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 370,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,465,000. Williams Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.92. 6,629,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.