Fractal Investments LLC Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 783.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 151,469 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 300,677 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $77,355,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

