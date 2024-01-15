FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 83,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

