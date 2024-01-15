G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WILC stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.82. G. Willi-Food International has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.31%.

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.