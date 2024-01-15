Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.44

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 24420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on GAU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$312.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.0832477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

