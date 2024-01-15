GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,500 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GAN during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GAN by 13.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 423,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 362,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. GAN has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. GAN had a negative return on equity of 188.72% and a negative net margin of 127.37%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

