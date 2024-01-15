Gary McGrath Sells 191 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTFGet Free Report) insider Gary McGrath sold 191 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.84), for a total transaction of £574.91 ($732.84).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 11th, Gary McGrath purchased 42 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($192.20).

Zotefoams Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 349 ($4.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. Zotefoams plc has a 1 year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 415 ($5.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 332.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 336.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,586.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

