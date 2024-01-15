GelStat Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in December

GelStat Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,637,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GelStat Trading Up 33.3 %
GelStat stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 225,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,400. GelStat has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
GelStat Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GelStat
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for GelStat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GelStat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.