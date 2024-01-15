GelStat Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in December

GelStat Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,637,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GelStat Trading Up 33.3 %

GelStat stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 225,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,400. GelStat has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

GelStat Company Profile

GelStat Corporation, a consumer health care company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of over-the-counter and other non-prescription consumer health care products. Its products include GelStat Migraine, a patented solution used for pain relief from migraine headaches; Chews 2 Lose, an appetite suppressant gum for diet aide; All Natural Speed, an energy supplement product; and GelStat Sleep, a product for relief from sleep disorders and its associated symptoms.

