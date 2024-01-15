General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 1.7 %

GM traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,651,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,439,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

