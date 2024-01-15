Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 677,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMPRF remained flat at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. Gentera has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

