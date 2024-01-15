Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 677,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gentera Price Performance
OTCMKTS CMPRF remained flat at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. Gentera has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $1.38.
About Gentera
