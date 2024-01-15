Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 1.3 %

Global Payments stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.