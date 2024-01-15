Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is HF Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 1.8% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,944. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

