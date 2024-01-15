Golden Green Inc. Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 2.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.77. 12,749,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,511. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

