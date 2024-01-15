Golden Green Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,492.15.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $49.88 on Monday, reaching $3,502.40. The stock had a trading volume of 167,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,811. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,222.16 and a 1 year high of $3,580.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,304.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,097.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.