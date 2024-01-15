Golden Green Inc. Buys 1,317 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Capital Southwest makes up approximately 2.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc. owned 0.31% of Capital Southwest worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 632,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 89,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 524,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 121.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSWC

Capital Southwest Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.