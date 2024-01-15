Golden Green Inc. Buys Shares of 1,092 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,778. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.92. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

