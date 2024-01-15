Golden Green Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.15. 1,609,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,411. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

