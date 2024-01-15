Golden Green Inc. Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Golden Green Inc. owned 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $43.33. 1,113,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.