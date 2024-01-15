Golden Green Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Golden Green Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC makes up 1.5% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPVG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

TPVG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.17. 153,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

