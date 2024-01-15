Golden Green Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Main Street Capital accounts for approximately 1.8% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.77. 272,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,333. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

