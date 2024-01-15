Golden Green Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.56. 48,293,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,533,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $151.05. The stock has a market cap of $234.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.