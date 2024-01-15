Golden Green Inc. Raises Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 164,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HPS remained flat at $14.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,511. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

