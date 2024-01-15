Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is Tranquility Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,535 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 3.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Golub Capital BDC worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 494,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,744. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

