GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires 19,931 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

MIN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. 341,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,211. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

(Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.