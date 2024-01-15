GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires 3,982 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. SLR Investment accounts for approximately 1.5% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SLR Investment worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SLR Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.24. 121,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,722. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $831.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 123.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

