GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,241 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 27.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 228.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,822. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $279.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.