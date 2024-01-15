GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $119.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,889. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

