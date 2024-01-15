GraniteShares Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 66.1% during the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 54,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,200. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 138.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. B. Riley cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

