GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $813,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.
In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $85.41. 3,025,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.46%.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
