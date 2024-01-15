GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $813,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

View Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $85.41. 3,025,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

