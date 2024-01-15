GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases 3,187 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 1.5% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 1,269,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,522. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

