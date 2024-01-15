GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases 6,543 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 72,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $159,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BDJ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. 400,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,978. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $9.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

