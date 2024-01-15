GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,978 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 537,565 shares of company stock worth $102,594,056. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,878. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $202.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

