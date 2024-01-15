GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,271 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Danaher accounts for about 1.5% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,467. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average of $232.38.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

