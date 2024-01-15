GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes $524,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.77. 1,564,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $233.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total value of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,210.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,210.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,692 shares of company stock worth $30,307,321 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

