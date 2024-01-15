Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AJX opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Great Ajax by 15.9% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 230,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 9.3% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

