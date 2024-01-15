Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in Great Ajax by 15.9% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 230,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 9.3% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
