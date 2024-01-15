Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $7.84 million and $1.26 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,032.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00163906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.85 or 0.00587575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00062989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00359660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00199371 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

