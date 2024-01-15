Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in December

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,978,300 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 3,636,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 614.6 days.

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $4.96 during trading hours on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

