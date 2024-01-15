Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in December

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,978,300 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 3,636,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 614.6 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $4.96 during trading hours on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
